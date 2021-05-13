Central Dairy has operated in mid-Missouri for over 100 years.
The dairy opened in downtown Columbia before Dot Sappington moved the dairy to Jefferson City in the 1930s.
The Jefferson City location is home to the dairy’s facilities and its classic ice cream parlor.
Central Dairy provides a full line of dairy products and distributes its line commercially in the central Missouri area from Kirksville to Camdenton and Sedelia to Warrenton.
The product line includes milk, flavored milk, cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, eggnog, ice cream and more.
The classic ice cream parlor at the front of the Jefferson City facility features over 40 ice cream flavors, from classics like vanilla and chocolate to more decadent combinations like jamocha almond fudge and strawberry cheesecake.
Customer-favorites include moose tracks, tiger tracks and butter pecan. The shop also carries sherbets and provides a sugar-free option. Ice cream is served in cups or cones or as a milkshake.
The ice cream parlor is a common stop for locals and tourists, as well as school buses on field trips or sports trips.
Customers can eat their treat in the store at one of the few window booths, or outside, just a few minutes walk from the state Capitol and the Missouri River.
Downtown Jefferson City also offers a variety of shops, restaurants, and local businesses to visitors.