For more than 20 years, the city of Cole Camp has been holding Christbaumfest, an annual Christmas festival that features over 50 vendors for the public’s holiday shopping needs.
From leather, to scarves and sweaters, the Christbaumfest highlights homemade crafts such as woodwork, jewelry and knives.
Bob Gare, a committee member for the Christbaumfest, said people from across the state visit Cole Camp just for the festival.
“It draws a lot of folks, and I think most people look forward to it,” he said.
“If you’re looking for something that might have been crocheted or knitted or tatted, you might certainly find that. Sometimes it can be personalized.”
This year, Cole Camp officials plan to create a bigger Christmas atmosphere than usual. With Christmas trees, music, Santa Claus and Mrs Claus photo opportunities, they’re hoping to feature more decorations and festive aspects.
Christbaumfest and Craft Show also emphasizes the culture of Cole Camp as a German heritage town. During the event, Cole Camp also has a luncheon period that started around 25 years ago by the people of German heritage.
Currently, the tradition is being continued by the local school. During the lunch period, German dishes are featured such as homemade noodles and pie.
Christbaumfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19, and vendors will be located at LSA Auditorium and Jaycee Hall.