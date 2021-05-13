DogMaster Distillery in the North Village Arts District of Columbia is a cocktail destination that produces and serves four-grain whiskeys and other spirits, such as vodka, rum and gin.
“When they’re traveling, people are looking for experiences,” founder Van Hawxby said. “This is a place where people can come and, in a very casual atmosphere, where they get a really well made cocktail.”
DogMaster Distillery opened its doors in 2014 after Hawxby spent time in the Pacific Northwest observing craft distilleries. When he and his wife were planning a move to Missouri, they picked Columbia as a place to grow a business based around adult spirits.
All of DogMaster’s whiskeys are made from corn, oats, wheat and malted barley. Oats are uncommon in whiskey, but Hawxby adds it for the nuttiness it gives to the bourbons and whiskeys.
The liquor is made right next to the tasting room, behind an iron gate and a stack of barrels filled with aging spirits. DogMaster serves un-aged and aged whiskeys, and it does not reuse barrels for secondary batches.
However, it does reuse barrels for aging its rum, adding a hint of the spice from its whiskey to the batch. It also reuses old barrels for mixing its old fashioned cocktails. While making cocktails, workers burn a plank from one of the barrels with a blow torch, then trap the smoke inside the shaker before the final mix.
Hawxby described the atmosphere of DogMaster as “Rockabilly meets Rat Pack,” combining the rowdy cocktail culture of the 1950s with the hard driving music of Rockabilly.
It’s also “a place where people don’t take themselves seriously, but a place where they take what they do seriously,” Hawxby said.
Visitors gather in the tasting room, which features indoor and outdoor seating, as well as darts and an ax throwing game. In the tasting room, traditional cocktails are served, including Manhattans, cosmopolitans, old fashioneds and dirty vodka martinis.
There is also a rotating seasonal selection of cocktails, chosen by a tasting panel of 12 that determines what should be featured on the next menu. A drink currently on the spring menu is the Cucado, featuring gin, lime, mint, cucumber and avocado.
“If you’re a beer or a wine person, I guarantee I can find you a cocktail that’s going to suit your palette,” Hawxby said.
A DogMaster cocktail ranges in price from $7 to $9. A bottle of spirits costs between $23 and $42, depending on the spirit you choose.
“Our most popular spirits are our vodka and our bourbon, but people come here to the tasting room for the cocktails we combine,” Hawxby said. “The whole purpose of the tasting room is to show people what they can do on their own with the products we make.”
The DogMaster gin was rated one of the top 10 ginbrands to try in 2020 by USA Spirits Ratings. The gin contains 12 botanicals and has mild floral notes.
While DogMaster does not host any regularly scheduled tours, Hawxby said he is more than happy to show a curious patron around the distillery for no charge.
A recent addition is Cook Camp, hosted by three brothers from around the state who come together Sunday and Monday evenings to teach culinary skills to guests.
On July 24, DogMaster will celebrate its seventh anniversary. Thedistillery makes a big deal out of the anniversary, Hawxby said, with live music and special events. An anniversary edition of a double-barreled whiskey is also part of the event.
Dogmaster Distillery is open six days a week, with extended hours on the weekend. No food is served, but visitors are welcome to bring a meal from one of the nearby restaurants or order food for delivery to the tasting room.