Warm Springs Ranch Holiday Lights are back this season, revised as a safe drive-thru experience.
From the comfort of their cars, visitors can see grazing Clydesdales, lights shining on Budweiser trucks and the big red barn.
The ranch will be open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30.
Because the ranch will be closed Dec. 25, there will be revised hours Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30. The ranch will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday during those dates.
Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales. Established in 2008, the property holds a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures, each with a customized walk-in shelter.
The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions.
It is located at 25270 State Highway 98 in Boonville. Turn right at the first exit past the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport, and the ranch is on the road that turns east.
“The holidays wouldn’t be complete without visiting the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales,” said Jeff Knapper, director of heritage at Anheuser-Busch in a press release.
Reservations must be made in advance online to visit the ranch, and tickets are $20 per vehicle.
Gift bundles can be purchased online, and they will be available for families when they arrive at the ranch. Those who purchase additional bundles have a chance to win the “Golden Ticket,” redeemable for four general tours during the 2021 season. One “Golden Ticket” will be given out per day.
The bundle options include:
- Bundle 1: One Clydesdale plush ($10 each)
- Bundle 2: One Clydesdale plush and one ornament ($20 each)
- Bundle 3: One Clydesdale plush, one ornament and one Dalmatian plush ($30 each)
If inclement weather occurs on the day of the event, the tour will be canceled and full refunds will be given.
“The new Holiday Lights drive-thru experience allows visitors to enjoy the property from the comfort of their own vehicles, gazing at the captivating views of Warm Springs Ranch transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays,” said Knapper in the release.