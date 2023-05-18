Established in 2002, the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City honors those who have fallen in the line of duty.
The initial statue commissioned for Kingdom City was donated to New York City’s memorial by the governor after 9/11 to pay tribute to the firefighters who died because of the attacks. Today, a sister statue of a firefighter stands in its place near Interstate 70.
The memorial site also displays the Line of Duty Wall to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice while on the job. The Distinguished Wall honors firefighters who have died after serving for more than 10 years.
In addition to firefighters, the memorial pays tribute to first responders through the First Responders Program.This program has two plaques of recognition for law enforcement officers and firefighters wounded or killed in the line of duty.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization that awards veterans wounded in combat, is also recognized at the site.
Keith Smith, foundation chairman of the memorial, said a museum is in the works. Plans are to finish the inside of the building in phases.
Smith also encourages people to experience the memorial site as a way to honor all those who serve. Since the name plaques are made from black granite, visitors can see their reflection in them. In a way, it serves as a two-way reflection of their service and our recognition, he said.
The Fire Fighters Memorial will hold a Saturday candlelight service at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
The memorial is open 24 hours each day, and admission is free. For more information, plaque applications and ways to donate, check the website.