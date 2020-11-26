Free Kwanzaa celebration bags with ritual instructions and supplies for a traditional celebration will be available in December, courtesy of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
The bags will include traditional Kwanzaa items such as the Unity Cup, candles and straw mats.
“There will be instructions for each night about what needs to be done, which candle needs to be lit and descriptions of what everything represents,” said Jay Bradley, recreation specialist with Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The bags are limited to one per household. To claim a bag in advance, call the Gentry office (The Parks and Recreation Department’s general office), or stop by the Armory Sports and Recreation Center.
Celebration bags can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 though 24 at the Armory.
In the past, the department held an in-person celebration, which included performances, candle lighting, a feast and an explanation of the holiday. The pandemic prompted a change of plans.
“We still want Kwanzaa to be celebrated and we still want the community to feel like it’s out there and it can be celebrated,” Bradley said. “We hope these bags help.”