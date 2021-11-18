Glasgow is holding its most celebrated holiday tradition Nov. 27, the 15th annual Old Fashioned Christmas.
The festival has been described as “out of a Hallmark movie” and is often the best night of the year for local businesses. It is an entire day of holiday festivities, from wagon rides to decorating cookies to a visit from Santa Claus.
Glasgow’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Market Street Floral Open House and end at 6:30 p.m. with an illuminated boat parade.
The parade iof 10-to-20 boats makes two laps around Glasgow’s downtown district. During the second lap, those on the boats throw candy to children and other visitors.
Individuals, businesses, youth organizations and civic organizations are all invited to participate in the parade. Boat registration ends Nov. 23, and there is no entry fee.
The decorated boats are judged in at least four categories, and the first-place winner in each receives $400.
The event coincides with Small Business Saturday. In addition to shopping, the festival has a Sip and Shop fundraiser beginning at 3 p.m. It offers a glass of wine to sip while shopping.
The event is organized by the Glasgow Main Street Association, a local nonprofit that works to improve the downtown district, and by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.