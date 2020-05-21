Lewis Miller’s Mitchell Collection is an old chicken hatchery that became a museum in Boonville.
The museum specializes in restoring cars, wagons and motorcycles created by the Mitchell Motor Car Co. between the years 1810 to 1923.
The museum also features artifacts and family heirlooms from the company.
Guests are provided with a hands-on experience that allows them to interact with some of the only Mitchell models remaining in the world.
“These cars are so rare and hard to find that we own 13 out of about 170 to 180 Mitchells in the whole world,” owner Lewis Miller said.
“I have a lot of hands-on things here, things you can touch or feel or shift gears on a transmission with the top off,” he said. “You can watch the gears fly and see how they work. I even have a car that you can take pictures with.”
Miller’s love for cars began early. He spent his days racing cars and motorcycles until he started working with mechanics at various dealerships.
He soon found himself running dealerships, and eventually opened one of his own.
”All my life I’ve enjoyed working with my hands and being a mechanic,” Miller said. “I just loved cars so much that I didn’t go to college. I made my money the hard way and worked very hard.”
It wasn’t until he delved into his family history that he discovered a passion for Mitchell cars.
Miller’s wife, who happened to be a geologist, started to take an interest in the family’s history after a conversation with Miller’s mother.
Miller’s wife sat down at the kitchen table one night and began to tell her husband about the family legacy.
”I never was interested in my family’s history until I turned 48,” Miller said. “I was so impressed that I found a Mitchell for sale and I purchased it.”
After owning his first car, Miller described it as a snowball rolling down a hillside.
He ended up buying more wagons and cars throughout the years, and he collected artifacts passed down through his family.
Miller found it difficult to describe the first moment he drove his family’s creation, but it was one that he will never forget.
“I’m having trouble finding the right adjective to describe how I felt,” Miller said.
“It was a really rare feeling. For somebody to drive a car that their family, something their great-great-grandfather made 100 years ago, was just awesome.”
In sharing his story, Miller has found a way not only to connect to his family, but to the community.
The profits from every ticket sold are given to promote tourism in Boonville.