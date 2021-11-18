This year, the festivities at Hickory Ridge Orchard will again be centered around the holiday season.
Hickory Ridge Orchard is located in rural Mexico, Missouri, and owned by Brandt and Kelsey Schisler.
They bought the former Binder’s Apples and Alpacas in 2017 and have introduced family-friendly activities such as apple picking, corn mazes and hayrack rides.
During the holiday season, the farm store will stock a selection of gift possibilities, including baskets and cups that are available in a range of prices.
The baskets feature an array of items from different vendors, such as canned goods, barbecue rubs, mixes, candles, soaps and other treats.
The farm has an extensive apple orchard, and later varieties are still for sale.
Also available are apple cider donuts, caramel apples, mini apple pies and kettle corn.
The Schislers have also teamed up with the Jaycees to bring Christmas trees to the farm.
Several different varieties are available, including balsam fir and blue spruce.
All proceeds from tree sales go to charity to help provide foster children throughout the local area with presents.
Families can easily social-distance on the 38-acre property. Masks are encouraged.