Columbia citizens can kick off their seasonal celebrations with the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s event “The Holiday Harvest Hootenanny,” a free concert livestream Dec. 5 to celebrate the completion of another successful growing season.
Live music will be performed at the Blue Note by The Burney Sisters, The Kay Brothers, Mercer & Johnson, Robert Battle Band and more. It will be streamed live on the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s Facebook and YouTube accounts from 2 to 5 p.m.
The concert includes a photo contest, free swag from the urban agricultural center and the bands, interactive bingo, raffle prizes and more.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 at columbiaurbanag.org. Prizes were donated and include: a Community Supported Agriculture box from Happy Hollow Farms for 24 weeks, May to October (worth about $1,200); $200 gift card from the Klunk Bicycles ; a Yeti cooler filled with four packs of Logboat beer; and a pork package from Patchwork Family Farms valued at $250.
Tamara Maddox, communications manager for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said the event is similar to a telethon. It kicks off the start of CoMo Gives, an annual Columbia fundraiser that runs Dec. 1-31.
So, the community can participate in two ways: by purchasing a raffle ticket through the urban agriculture center or through CoMo Gives.
“If they would like to help us out a little but more, they can go to CoMo Gives on Dec. 1 and our profile will pop up,” Maddox said.
Last year, the center received $18,000 in donations through CoMo Gives. Its goal this year is $25,000.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s mission is “to enhance our community’s health by connecting people to agriculture and the land through hands-on learning opportunities from seed to plate,” according to its website.
The Harvest Hootenanny began in 2009 and normally takes places in late September or early October. The urban agriculture center stages a big party to celebrate the harvest with live music and local food.