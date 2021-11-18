If You Go

What: Warms Springs Ranch drive-thru holiday lights

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30; 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays from Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30.

Where: 3118, 25270 MO-98, Boonville

Cost: $20 per vehicle (extra gift bundles may be purchased)

Contact: 888-972-5933

Details: Visitors can see the famous Budweiser Clydesdales during this drive-thru holiday light experience.