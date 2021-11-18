A Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 26 through Dec. 30.
An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
The ranch will be open 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays for the winter event.
Called “Holidays with the Clydesdales,” the experience is offered at $20 per person, $10 for children 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and under.
Up to 750 guests can be scheduled in two time slots — 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.warmspringsranch.com.
Private Winter Wonderstalls can also be reserved for $1,100 and accommodate 10 guests. The private event includes a reserved area, one-on-one time with a Clydesdale, dining options, beverages and VIP parking. Call 888-972-5933 Monday through Wednesday to reserve a spot.
Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales. Established in 2008, the property holds a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures, each with a customized walk-in shelter.
The 300-acre facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. It is located at 25270 State Highway 98 in Boonville. Turn right at the first exit past the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport, and the ranch is on the road that turns east.