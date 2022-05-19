A new view of Missouri can be seen during a ride with Lake Ozark Helicopters on a chopper tour that skims the lake to show off both its natural and man-made wonders.
The business offers six tours, ranging from 3 miles to 50 miles above various parts of the Ozarks. Five pilots are available to fly three helicopters, owner Daniel Doornink said.
This is the only aerial tour operation at the Lake of the Ozarks, he said. Online reservations and walk-ins are both available for most tours. Maps highlighting the six trip options can be viewed at the front desk.
• The shorty hop ride flies 3 miles over Bagnell Dam and back and costs $45; it can be booked by walk-in only.
• The Bagnell Dam special flies 12 miles across the dam plus more sightseeing for $75. Passengers can see Millionaire’s Row — luxury housing on the water — as well as the Grand Glaize Bridge and the Porto Cima golf course.
• The state park tour travels 19 miles over the Lake Ozark State Park shorelines and key lakeside restaurants for $115.
• The Ha Ha Tonka direct tour cruises above the state park, which features caves, sinkholes and bluffs. It’s also the site of historic castle ruins. This 35-mile tour costs $215.
• The ultimate tour, at $175, flies over everything previously mentioned, with the exception of Ha Ha Tonka, plus additional sites.
• The Ha Ha Tonka deluxe tour also flies over everything mentioned above, traveling 50 miles and giving passengers a history of the Ha Ha Tonka castle for $245.
Up to three passengers can ride in one helicopter, and the flight costs are per person or per seat.
There are no age limits. Children under 2 years old may sit on their caregiver’s lap, but those older must sit in their own seat.
Doornink started Lake Ozark Helicopters in 2009. He had just finished his military service and moved to the Ozarks from San Diego. Most of the pilots are also veterans, he said.
Customers with a military ID can receive 10% off all flights and merchandise.
Doornink said his favorite flights are the ones at sunset.
“The winds come down, the temperature cools down, the sky is beautiful,” he said, “and it’s the end of the day.”
He also said some guests will have dinner nearby, then take a helicopter tour before the sun goes down.
“That’s my favorite part of the day,” he said. “It’s very pretty, and I like the clientele we get at that time of day.”