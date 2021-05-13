The Loganberry Inn is a romantic bed and breakfast with over 120 years of history in Fulton.
With a complimentary three-course breakfast and outdoor space surrounded by nature, the Loganberry Inn can be an ideal getaway for weddings, reunions and other get-togethers.
The inn is an old Victorian-style home that dates back to 1899. It has a variety of rooms where guests can stay, as well as an outdoor gazebo, comfortable front porch and a large parlor room.
The inn offers several rooms and packages for guests. The Garden Room is the largest, with a seating area and jet tub. All rooms but one come with a king-sized bed, and all rooms have a private bathroom.
Rooms at the Loganberry Inn range from $139 to $169 per night for a weekday stay. On the weekends, the prices go up, ranging from $169 to $199 a night.
“We have a lot of repeat guests. One thing I always hear is they love the breakfast,” said Monique Jensen, the innkeeper.
“A lot of them go to a lot of inns, that’s their thing. They say ‘they serve the same thing over and over.’ We have really good breakfast,” she said.
Among the packages offered are the Romance Package, the Pedal Package and the Picnic Package.
Included in the Romance Package for $89 are champagne, cheese, crackers, chocolate-covered strawberries and roses. The package also gives guests private access to the hot tub space, as well as breakfast in bed.
With the $10 Pedal Package, the inn rents two bicycles to explore the nearby Stinson Creek Trail. The $39 Picnic Package includes wine, sandwiches, grapes, and a baked dessert. It is often purchased with the bicycle package.
When a guest purchases a package that comes with wine or champagne, they are also given Loganberry Inn branded wine glasses that are free to take home as a souvenir.
The inn also accommodates and holds a number of events during the year. Moonshine tasting, traditional tea parties and seasonal dinners are a few.
But weddings remain the most popular reservation. The inn can accommodate indoor weddings in the parlor with room for 30 guests. It also accommodate outdoor weddings at the gazebo in the garden.
The cost of a wedding will vary depending on the length and the number of guests, and whether it is held indoors or outdoors. The cost ranges from $599 to $1,099.
The inn is located a few blocks from downtown Fulton, known as the Brick District, across the street from the Winston Churchill Memorial. Guests have easy access to a number of restaurants in the Brick District, with cuisine ranging from New York style pizza (Brooklyn Pizza) to a local Cuban restaurant (Fulton Cafe).
The inn is also within driving distance of a number of museums and other tourist destinations Among the most popular destinations are a local auto museum, the Trinity Valley Winery and an alpaca farm 15 minutes north of the Loganberry Inn in Auxvasse.
Loganberry Inn became a bed and breakfast lodging during the 1970s after the original owners sold the space. The story goes that a local professor had the house built as a gift to his wife, and it has had a number of famous guests since that time.
Among them are Madeleine Albright, Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill, with some having rooms named in their honor. Guests staying in the Churchill Room get a special treat — access to a decanter of brandy, placed in the room as a tribute to Churchill’s fondness for the spirit.
David and Nita Abbott have owned the propery for about three years. They have made a number small changes to the space, such as installing a bathroom in the Churchill Room and replacing worn furniture, but they say they tried to honor the “genre” of the building.
”One of the cool things is how they fit the bathrooms into the room. They’re configured into what would have been the old closet. It’s pretty ingenious actually,” Jensen said.
A recent addition is the Fondue for Two Package. It provides a full fondue dinner, with a choice of cheese for dipping, wine, and chocolate fondue for dessert. The Fondue for Two package is the only dinner available at the inn and costs $79.
The best way to arrange a stay is to book online on the website. There is also the option to book over the phone.