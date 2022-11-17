For more than two decades, the Magic Tree has delighted people in Columbia with the sight of an intricate display of colored lights.
The tree sits in the grassy center of the Village of Cherry Hill, and while it has been a holiday tradition since 1995, the tree has only been at its new location for just over a decade.
The 2022 tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and remain lit through Feb. 14.
This year the event includes face painting, hayrides and Santa visits.
An array of food trucks will provide options including Kona Ice, Gorilla Brothers, the Big Cheese and Lily’s Cantina.
There are plenty of parking spaces to accommodate the many visitors, with benches and chairs in the grassy space around the tree.
The tradition began with a tree in the front yard of Randal Fletcher, known as Will Treelighter. Fletcher had the idea to twine lights around the entire tree, from stump to the end of every branch.
It takes Fletcher 120 hours to set up the thousands of lights on the tree.
The first Magic Tree was stationed in his front yard but was moved to the Village of Cherry Hill in 2010 so the community could more easily view the tree.