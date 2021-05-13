Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop on the Katy Trail in Rocheport offers a restaurant, coffee shop and bike rental to cyclists and other visitors of the charming town.
The establishment operated as Trailside Cafe & Bike Shop before becoming Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop in 2017. It is open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closes every Wednesday.
The cafe is a convenient dining destination by trail or car, featuring breakfast, brunch and lunch.
The restaurant is known for its pancakes (available all day) but also serves full breakfasts with eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, house-made granola and smoothie bowls.
The lunch and dinner menu offers Meriburgers (dressed-up hamburgers), vegetarian black bean burgers, pulled pork, smoked gouda grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato bisque, hummus sandwiches and salads. There is also a children's menu with grilled cheese sandwiches or chicken nuggets..
For smaller appetites, the cafe serves snacks like roasted red pepper and sun-dried tomato hummus, half salads and battered fries. Desserts include homemade treats and honey ice cream..
To source its ingredients, the kitchen works with local suppliers, including Redbuds Farm and Botanicals, Goatsbeard Farm, Stem to Table Farm, Hugo Tea Company, Fretboard Coffee and Logboat Brewing Co.
The bike shop offers bike rental services to visitors on the Katy Trail or in the town of Rocheport. A variety of sizes of Marin bikes and helmets are available to customers.
There are also kids' bikes and tandem bikes to rent. Equipment for minor bike repairs can be found in the shop as well.
Bikes can be rented for one hour ($12 for adults, $6 for kids), two hours ($20 for adults, $10 for kids), four hours ($30 for adults, $15 for kids) or all day ($50 for adults, $25 for kids).
Bikes can be used to pedal the Katy Trail or cruise through the historic town of Rocheport.
Rocheport was founded in 1825 on the Missouri River and is home to inns, wineries and a charming downtown district with shops and restaurants.
The town also has easy access to the Katy Trail and is 12 miles east of Columbia.