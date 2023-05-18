When Jodi Wulfekuhle was seeking a change from her job as a resort manager, she decided to combine her love of paddleboarding and yoga to open her own standup paddleboard yoga center at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Namaste Acres opened in January 2022 in Eldon and is expanding to include other wellness options.
Wulfekehle teaches four paddleboard classes a week, but with the hire of two additional instructors, she plans to increase those offerings.
A typical paddleboard yoga class begins with the fundamentals of paddleboarding, such as weight placement and safety procedures.
Class members then take a short cruise around the lake to get accustomed to the boards.
Finally, Wulfekehle leads the class to the Nama-station, where the boards are attached, and she takes the class through a series of yoga poses of varying difficulty. She tailors the class to the participants’ needs, from beginners to experts.
Wulfekehle began yoga as a low-impact alternative to kickboxing. She loves the physical aspect of yoga, as well as the benefits to her mind and soul.
“I used to always think that you had to break a sweat, and you really had to be pumping hard and really working hard to get a workout,” she said. “You don’t. Yoga is more about bodyweight training.”
Due to the popularity of the business, Wulfekehle and her husband say they are expanding this summer, building a studio for indoor classes and days when the weather is not suitable for paddleboard yoga.
It will be a “tropical yoga dome” that acts as a greenhouse and studio with vegetables and tropical plants. The dome also has a loft with spa amenities, including massage therapy and a sauna.
The halo therapy sauna offers salt therapy, infrared light, chromotherapy and aromatherapy, with an immersive experience that engages all five senses.
A float pad filled with salt water will also be installed so clients can float in the enclosure with a selection of music or light therapy.
“It’s great for muscles and skin,” Wulfekehle said “It’s like a sensory deprivation tank, so it’s also great for people with trauma, PTSD and different things like that.”
The yoga dome is having its grand opening May 19. Potential clients can pre-book a session in the sauna or float pod.