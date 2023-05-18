On the first floor of the Lamy’s Building on Pacific Street in Sedalia is No. 5 Bistro & Bar, a relaxed restaurant that offers an American-fusion menu in a historical setting.
Lamy’s has been a family business since it was a work apparel manufacturer in 1912.
After more than a century of manufacturing for companies such as Sears Roebuck and Levi’s, John Swearingen and his team transformed the 15,000-square-foot building into a space for the community of Sedalia to use.
The Lamy’s Building serves as an authentic backdrop for the restaurant. The original brick has become the walls of the restaurant, in addition to the hardwood floors that create a rustic atmosphere for diners.
The mantra for the Swearingens when opening the restaurant was keeping things fresh and local. Inspired by David’s mother’s diet restrictions, they wanted to make sure she could enjoy their food.
No. 5 seeks to fill a gap in Sedalia’s dining options, with Cajun and “upscale Asian” dishes on the menu. The menu changes with the seasons, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients.
The chefs make it a point to create original dishes inspired by Midwest classics, such as the “BBQ-uban,” with pulled pork, ham, bread-and-butter pickles, and house-made mustard barbecue sauce, Reid Swearingen said.
No.5 has its own take on Southern-fried chicken, coating its chicken in a Parmesan crust and pairing it with pesto risotto.
The pork loin is served on a bed of pineapple, red onion and red peppers with a jerk sauce and green onions.
Included on the menu is the “signature series,” which features the culinary team’s special dishes and ensures that a portion of the revenue from these dishes is shared among the kitchen staff.
Such dishes are denoted by an “S” on the menu and include the fried chicken entree.
Alongside these main dishes, sides include asparagus, green beans, garlic Parmesan fries, and fingerling potatoes. Vegan and gluten-free options are available on request.
Every Saturday, No. 5 serves brunch, including biscuits and homemade gravy. Swearingen said it is the most popular meal, drawing diners from more than an hour away.
The bar serves craft cocktails such as the Strawberry Thyme Collins and the Blackberry Mojito, in addition to traditional beverages.
Customers can take their drinks to the patio, play outdoor games, or wander through Josey Records next door.
By combining history with food, the Swearingens say they hope to continue the legacy of the Lamy’s Building for years to come.
“You could be in a suit and tie and the guy next to you might be in flip-flops,” Swearingen said.
“You know, everyone is welcome. We just want to share our food, and we’re going to serve you the Lamy’s way.”