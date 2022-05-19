Two pools and a swim-up bar make Redhead Lakeside Grill a popular stop at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The restaurant is available by car at 1700 Yacht Club Drive in Osage Beach or by boat at Mile Marker 21. It features two levels of indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the lake.
Casual lunchtime dining is offered downstairs and by the pool during the day, with a more upscale dinner served upstairs in the evening.
Children are allowed in both, but the bar area is roped off from the rest of the pool. The pool with the swim-up bar is geared toward adults, while the second pool is shallow and more kid-friendly, marketing manager Jamie Lusero said.
“There’s very few restaurants on the lake that offer a pool that kids have access to,” Lusero said, “so a lot of adults can’t go to all those pool bars because their kids are not allowed.”
This makes for a family-friendly dining experience, Lusero said. It also attracts older adults, who want to eat and drink poolside without the rowdy party atmosphere.
The restaurant is self-described as “American cuisine with a Midwestern flair.” Inside is another bar in front of a wall of TVs, plus a wood-fired oven that turns out a customer favorite: pizza.
It’s the most popular choice, Lusero said. The margherita pizza, a house special, includes garlic oil and roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil, all topped with a balsamic glaze.
Other popular options include the Redhead Burger, which consists of a stack of fried egg, bacon jam and Gruyere cheese, and the mojo nachos — pulled pork, cheese, fried potatoes, green onions, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream.
While there are plenty of meat and seafood options, from the boom boom shrimp to the meat-lover’s pizza, there are vegetarian options as well.
The roasted cauliflower starter has pickled red onions, honey and dry jerk rub. A vegetarian taco option includes fried avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeños and a cilantro lime sauce.
The build-your-own pizza is customizable with standard meat choices, as well as shrimp, mojo pork, capicola and shaved beef and 16 different vegetables as toppings. Cauliflower and gluten-free crusts are also available.
The menu doesn’t ignore kids, offering them fettuccini pasta, chicken strips, quesadillas and more, along with sides such as fries, applesauce and zucchini and squash.
Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, serving up drink and food specials. There’s often live music outside — usually a two-or three-piece band, playing daytime music, Lusero said.
“The best part about it is that we offer a family-friendly pool destination on the lake that very few other places offer, with really good food and great service,” she said.