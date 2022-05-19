If You Go

What: Redhead Lakeside Grill

Where: 1700 Yacht Club Drive, Osage Beach, MO 65065; mile marker 21

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Cost: Around $10-16 per lunch; around $20 per dinner

Details: Redhead Lakeside Grill offers two levels of indoor and outdoor seating and two pools, one with a swim-up bar

Contact information: 573-693-1525

Website: www.redheadyachtclub.com