What: Free Kwanzaa Celebration Bags When: Dec. 1 through 24 Where: 700 E. Ash St. Columbia Cost: Free Contact: 573-817-5077 Details: The community is invited to celebrate Kwanzaa with take-home Kwanzaa celebration bags. The bag will include supples for a traditional celebration and ritual instructions.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri will hold a virtual gingerbread house competition in December to raise money for its causes.
The gingerbread house competition began in 2016 and has been a successful fundraiser, said Terri Gray, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri.
“It’s been a great fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House,” Gray said. “It allows us to share with people the mission of the Ronald McDonald House.”
This year, interested participants can register online for the youth division (ages 17 and under), adult division (ages 18 and over) or business division (businesses, non-profits and similar organizations) by Dec. 1.
Registration fees are $25. The gingerbread creations must be completed by Dec. 7 and photos sent by email to Lindsay@rmhcmidmo.org.
Submissions must include the following items: the final name of the entry, four pictures of the creation (one of each side ) and a short description of the materials used plus any additional information for the judges, according to the website.
People can view the gingerbread houses online Dec. 11-17 and vote for their favorites with a donation.
“We’ll have a website with a leaderboard so all the participants can go on and see how their creation is doing and where they’re at in the ranking,” Gray said.
The website’s information packet notes these construction guidelines:
- Each structure must contain gingerbread.
- Structures must be made of 90% edible products (the base is an exception).
- Battery components are allowed, but electric components are not.
- They recommend Royal Icing.
- If participants wish to bake gingerbread from scratch, they recommend baking several days before assembling to prevent shrinkage.
- Entries do not have to be a house — other designs and structures are allowed.
The online information packet also includes a royal icing recipe and a Food Network gingerbread recipe.
Judges will be selected from the local community. Entries will be judged on a 1-10 scale, for five categories: overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision and neatness and adherence to construction guidelines.
A People’s Choice Award will be given to the creation that raises the most money for Ronald McDonald House.
Winners will be announced in videos on the Ronald McDonald House Charities Mid-Missouri social media pages at noon Dec. 18. First- and second-place winners in each category will receive certificates. Participation certificates will be given to all entries.
Gray said the event has attracted creative submissions, such as a replica of an old church, the Boone Country Courthouse, a covered bridge, a volleyball court and more.
“Our hope is that people will go online and take a look at the pictures of the entries as they come in and still participate as if it were in person.”