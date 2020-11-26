Children can still experience the magic of Christmas and get a free photo with Santa Claus this year at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia.
Although Santa’s Wonderland has been re-imagined to adhere to safety precautions, it is still likely to hold just as much magic.
Annual photos with Santa do not have to be compromised this year. He will be available to meet children and take pictures until Dec. 24.
Beginning Nov. 30 and running until Dec. 24, reservations can be made from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Families will have several minutes to greet and take a photo with Santa.
“It’s important to our customers to figure out how we can do it in a way that’s still safe for Santa, safe for our outfitters, as well as safe for our customers,” said David Smith, market manager of Bass Pro Shops in Columbia,
“It is a very safe, sanitized, social distance process that allows the children to still experience the magic that is Christmas.”
During a “contactless Claus” visit, Santa will sit behind the “Magic Santa Shield,” an acrylic barrier between him and families, according to the Bass Pro website. He will be wearing a clear face shield, and children must keep face masks on for the photograph.
Bass Pro Shops is requiring face coverings and temperature checks for all team members and patrons,physical distancing and attention from “Santa’s Sanitation Squad,” who will sanitize all surfaces between each visit.
Visiting families will receive a free 4-by-6 photo, and three photo packages can be purchased and printed instantly at the store. The packages include a $20 digital download; the $20 “Jingle Bells Package” including one 6-by-8 photo, one 5-by-7 photo, two 4-by-6 photos and four wallet-sized photos; and the $25 Christmas Card Package, which includes eight Christmas cards.
Children can take home two free holidays crafts — a bass ornament or gingerbread man ornament that comes with markers for decorating.
Free reservations can be made online by selecting the preferred time. When people arrive at Bass Pro Shops, they must show a confirmation on their phone at check-in, and they will receive updates on their phones. Reservations can be made seven days in advance.
“For us, Santa’s Wonderland is such a huge tradition for our customers,” Smith said. “The Columbia store has been around for 16 years, and so we have kids that have attended our Santa’s Wonderland when it was first conceived, and so it is a generational tradition for us.”