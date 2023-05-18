Located near the Lake of the Ozarks and Bagnell Dam, Stark Caverns’ visitors can participate in cave tours, field trips, Scout camping, a black light tour, an escape room and other special events.
The first documented people to have lived in the caves were Native Americans during the Late Woodland Period (2000 to 1000 B.C.).
In the 1800s, early American settlers made their homes around the cave systems, including a man named Charles Stark and his family. Stark’s Cave got its name because his family lived close to the cave entrance.
Over the years, people would gather in Stark’s Cave for events because of its cool temperature in the summer and warmth in the winter.
In 1950, a group of businessmen opened Stark Caverns as a tourist site, changing the name from cave to caverns to emphasize the size of the underground chamber. Now, visitors can explore it during a guided tour.
The one-hour cave tour is offered daily to let visitors explore geological formations, Native American artifacts and ancient bear beds, Moonshiner’s Dam, the Wishing Well and a version of the Grand Canyon.
Tourists also learn about fluorescent minerals while exploring the underground cavern.
Stark Caverns offers a special tour where visitors use a handheld black light, caving helmet and protective gear to experience the caves without commercial lighting. This immersive experience allows visitors to view and learn more about fluorescent minerals.
Stark Caverns also features special-edition tours such as the BBQ and Bluegrass Tour with food and live music, picnic-style.
Groups with children can arrange a field trip to receive a lesson plan and immersive education.
For those interested in camping, Stark Caverns lets Scouts camp year-round in the cavern, regardless of weather conditions. Similar to the tours, the Scouts can also learn about ecology and cave formation.
Throughout the year, Stark Caverns holds special events for the public, such as paint nights and “Yoga in the Cave.”
Klayton Dennis, director of operations, recommends the cave as a fun vacation or quick getaway:
“It’s just a great way to escape the hustle and bustle and come out and learn and also just be in nature.”