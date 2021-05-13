The Friends of Historic Boonville has preserved the town’s past by restoring three properties for the public: Hain House and Memorial Gardens, Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn, and Thespian Hall.
“We are a very old town and we are extremely proud of our history,” said Laura Wax, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
“Boonville is a great place to visit because there’s a lot of hidden gems for a town of our size.”
The oldest historic property is the Hain House and Memorial Gardens on Fourth Street, which dates back to 1836.
Wax likes to describe the Hain House as a “typical 19th century single-family home” because it was originally a one-story log cabin.
Today it is a white clapboard-sided home with a classic black door and shutters.
The house was built by a Swiss immigrant named George Hain who came to Missouri because he wanted to live the true American dream. As his family expanded, so did the house. It belonged to the family for 140 years until it was donated to the Friends of Historic Boonville in 1981.
The Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn on Morgan Street typically attract the most visitors because of its rich but somewhat disturbing history.
“The old jail barn was built in 1878 with the original purpose of being a stable for the sheriff’s horses,” Wax said. “It was also used occasionally for executions — the last public hanging in Missouri was on Jan. 31, 1930, and it happened here in Boonville.”
Thespian Hall opened in 1857 on Main Street and is the third property owned by the Friends of Historic Boonville. It was a four-story Greek Revival building occupied by a male-led theater group for about three years until it became an Army hospital, barracks and morgue during the Civil War.
The Friends of Historic Boonville is headquartered in the old county jail, where Wax has her office. Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Wednesday when the hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“We do have around 100 volunteers to help renovate and upkeep the properties, as well as help usher our music festivals,” she said.
“There is also a board of directors that helps me with the properties.”
Friends of Historic Boonville holds two big music festivals in Thespian Hall during the year, the Missouri River Festival of the Arts (Aug. 26 to 28 this year) and the Big Muddy Folk Festival (Nov. 12-13).
The organization also schedules community art shows and fundraisers that help raise money to keep the three properties up and running.