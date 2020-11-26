The Stained Glass Theatre in Jefferson City will stage a holiday show called “All Through the Night” from Dec. 10 to 19. The production starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays.
It is about a small group of travelers who discover the power of the holiday season while being accidentally trapped in a train station on Christmas Eve.
Tickets cost $10 for all shows except for opening night when tickets will cost $7 each. The theater also offers a immediate family price of $36 for members living in one household.
The Stained Glass Theatre was originally cultivated by Ron Boutwell, a playwright and director who wanted to use it as a way to communicate faith in the community.
Boutwell began writing Christmas plays with a faith-based message in 1969, and it was staged in 1982. The first theater opened in 1983 in Springfield, and since then has popped up in Ozark, Joplin, Columbia and Jefferson City.
It now brings in local actors and actresses to star in the productions throughout the year.