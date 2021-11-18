The Stained Glass Theatre in Jefferson City will stage a holiday show called “The Gift of the Magi” from Dec. 2 to 18. The production starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays.
It is about a young married couple who after realizing they can’t afford to give each other Christmas gifts, must discover what truly makes a gift worth giving.
Tickets cost $10 for all shows except for opening night when tickets will cost $7 each. The theater also offers an immediate family price of $36 for members living in one household.
The Stained Glass Theatre was originally cultivated by Ron Boutwell, a playwright and director who wanted to use it as a way to communicate faith in the community.
Boutwell began writing Christmas plays with a faith-based message in 1969, and it was staged in 1982.
The first theater opened in 1983 in Springfield, and since then has popped up in Ozark, Joplin, Columbia and Jefferson City.
It now brings in local actors and actresses to star in the productions throughout the year.