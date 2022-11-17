The Stained Glass Theatre in Jefferson City will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” from Dec. 1 through 17. The production starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday.
In the show, a married couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the awful Herdman kids amid their troublemaking.
Opening night, Dec. 1, tickets will cost $8. Each following performance, tickets will cost $12. The theater also offers an immediate family price of $45 for members living in one household.
The Stained Glass Theatre was originally cultivated by Ron Boutwell, a playwright and director who wanted to use it as a way to communicate faith in the community.
Boutwell began writing Christmas plays with a faith-based message in 1969, and it was staged in 1982.
The first theater opened in 1983 in Springfield, and since then has popped up in Ozark, Joplin, Columbia and Jefferson City.
It now brings in local actors and actresses to star in the productions throughout the year.