Antique malls are a staple for rural Missouri towns, but not many have more than 30,000 square feet of shopping space with at least 200 dealers and consignors.
Artichoke Annie’s Antique Mall off Interstate 70 opened its doors in 2006 and has been serving Callaway County with antiques and other items ever since. Shelly Dowden has been the head manager at Artichoke Annie’s since it opened.
“We are different from other antique shops because we are big enough to have a wide variety of collectibles yet small enough to provide quality customer service,” she said.
Dowden believes Artichoke Annie’s is special because of the wide and distinguished selection of vintage furniture, glassware, clothing, records, paintings and other items.
Every 15-to-20 stalls has a clever sign that describes an area of the store and fits the country ambience of the mall: “Pumpkin Park,” “Celery Crossing,” “Squash Square” and “Cucumber Court” are among them.
Each stall belongs to a different vendor, so all are distinctive and depend on the vendor’s tastes.
One of the stalls, for example, has a 1950s garage theme with old tools layered throughout the display. Vintage road signs hang the walls, along with car manuals and an old Panda Paints sign. A table holds unopened enamels and metallics used to fix wood, metal, plastic and glass objects.
Dowden said she has confidence in the authenticity of the items since many of the dealers travel regularly throughout the year to bring back collectibles at affordable prices.
She said she looks out for customer needs by scouting current trends she knows they will like. Her favorite piece right now is an authentic cast-iron bell from 1886.
“The history behind each piece is what drives many of our customers to come visit,” she said.
Customer Logan Brenningmeyer said his girlfriend saw the Artichoke Annie’s billboard off of the highway and they decided to stop. When asked what he liked about the antique mall, he said, “I like looking at all the old collectibles and imagining what they were like back then and what life was like back then.”
Artichoke Annie’s has a staff of 15 to help serve customers. Dowden called the mall a perfect tourist destination because customers never know what they are going to find in the maze of booths and display cases.
There is easy access off the interstate, and the parking lot is big enough to accommodate RVs and big hauling trucks. The mall is open daily.