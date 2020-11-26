Eleven years ago, Ryan Schultz started a holiday tradition: the Candy Cane Crib, a huge Christmas light display in Columbia.
What started as a home display has turned into a community extravaganza of 300,000 lights at the Logboat Brewing Co.
“I just wanted to create a tradition for other families to come look at Christmas lights,” Schultz said. “I wanted to create something that everybody wants to go see each year.”
This year, the Candy Cane Crib will beam again. The lights will be switched on from 5 to 11 p.m. each night until New Year’s Eve.
The display takes up almost the entire property, and visitors may walk around the display or drive by in their cars.
Due to COVID-19, the display will be a bit more spread out, Schultz said.
Schultz and Taylor Dalton create the Candy Cane Crib together to keep the tradition alive.
“There’s just two of us that do it, and we do it because we like it. We know it’s hard work, but we also are trying to keep a tradition alive,” Schultz said.
Dalton said it is exciting to see the joy on faces when the lights come on. He said people clap and cheer every night.
“We’re just here for other people and seeing others smile,” he said. “Helping them helps us. It’s pretty cool.”