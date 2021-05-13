The Cottage in Hermann is a 5-acre parcel of land that combines the traditional bed and breakfast experience with a picturesque natural setting.
The accommodations serve as both a weekend getaway and a venue for weddings, family reunions and similar events.
It was founded by Keely Pettijohn, her husband, Lee, and her mother in-law, Kay.
The bed and breakfast complex includes three treehouses and one cabin, all with a number of amenities, including queen-sized beds, air conditioning, heating, coffee machines, hammocks and picnic tables.
The Sunrise and Sunset treehouses are two-story structures designed for couples. The Moonlight treehouse and cabin — both wheelchair accessible — are geared toward families, with the cabin sleeping up to eight people. Exclusive to the cabin are a treetop deck and private hot tub.
In addition to the treehouses and cabin, there is also a communal studio accessible to all guests. The area has a zero-gravity massage chair, electric fireplace, books, board games, leather couches and a large dining room table for groups to gather around.
Guests are served a different breakfast each morning along with a smoothie or juice. Meals might be brown-sugar oatmeal, a garlic cheese frittata or cinnamon coffee cake with Greek yogurt. Finally, a gift shop sells souvenirs such as wine glasses, mugs and shirts.
The owners have taken a number of steps to ensure that all guidelines around the pandemic are being followed. Instead of being served in the main building, breakfast is stored in guest refrigerators upon arrival.
Guests also have the option of a completely contact-free experience by reaching the owners via text or phone call.
Surfaces are sanitized with the proper cleaning products, and air purifiers are part of all indoor spaces.
While The Cottage does feature internet access, there is no television. Pettijohn said this is a deliberate decision intended to offer a more immersive experience for guests.
“We have a different mission with our property,” she said. “We really want people just to come and reconnect with each other and with nature.”