If You Go

What: The German Table

Where: 107 E. Main Street, Cole Camp, MO 65325

When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; Italian food is served from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

Cost: $10-15 a meal

Details: The German Table serves homemade German staples on Fridays and Saturdays; the same building turns into an Italian restaurant called Main Street Cucina on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Contact information: 660-668-0019

Website: thegermantable.com