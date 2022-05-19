When visiting Cole Camp, sampling German cuisine seems fitting for a town settled by a wave of German immigrants in 1835.
The German Table offers homemade dishes, including würst and schnitzel — a piece of boneless chicken or pork, pounded thin, coated and fried — along with sides such as spätzle, red cabbage and sauerkraut.
The historic building at 107 E. Main St.was built around 1898 and served as a hardware store until 1971. It can seat 90 customers, an upgrade from the restaurant’s original building, which sat only 30.
Owner Sam Cole said she tries to keep the authentic history intact by decorating the restaurant with plates and other memorabilia from the original hardware store.
“It’s such a unique town,” she said of Cole Camp. “Everybody needs to come here at least once. We have so many things to offer.”
Their most popular item is the rahm schnitzel, Cole said. It’s served with a sauce of mushrooms, garlic, brandy and cream. All of that is on top of spätzle, a German pasta sautéed in butter. This entree also includes two sides.
The restaurant serves a variety of würst, or sausage, all beer-basted and grilled. These are plated with sauerkraut and a side of homemade German mustard. The weisswürst is a white brat made of veal and pork, and the knockwürst is a pork-and-beef sausage.
Sandwiches are also available, including those with schnitzel and bratwürst. Other choices include the Reuben and the grilled meatloaf. The German burger combines pork and beef into a patty, topped with bacon and Swiss cheese.
A customer favorite is the salted pretzel appetizer, Cole said — it’s made from scratch and plated with the German mustard and house dressing.
The restaurant also serves German beer and wine, as well as desserts. The black forest cake has chocolate layers with freshly whipped cream, cherries and Kirschwasser, a cherry liqueur.
Cole created the menu by studying those from other German restaurants across the country to see which items were most common.
“I had some cookbooks, and I just did a lot of experimenting,” she said. “Then I would take whatever I was cooking to some of our local German people, and they would tell me what was right or wrong about it.”
Customers can visit The German Table on Fridays and Saturdays. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant becomes the Main Street Cucina, an Italian restaurant that Cole also owns.
She started Main Street Cucina last summer. The most popular item is the chicken parmesan, breaded and fried in-house, she said.
Cole’s favorite item off that menu is the grilled salmon, which comes with a lemon dill sauce and angel hair pasta. Italian knots are served, both as sides and appetizers — these are knots of bread, available plain or with cheese or meat.
Both restaurants try to bring people together and make connections, Cole said.
“My motto is, ‘The German Table, where friends and family gather,’” she said. “I’ve met so many people, and it’s just really nice to see them come back and bring their family.”