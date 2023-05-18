Where Pigs Fly Farm & Pigs Aloft Museum in Linn is the only pig farm museum in the country.
Not only does it feature a large collection of pigs, but it also displays a farm atmosphere in bedrooms where guests can stay overnight. The farm and museum offer a movie screen and a wide selection of films for guests, as well.
More than 500 animals are on site for visitors to interact with. In addition to pigs, there are birds, cats, dogs, peacocks, horses, camels, rabbits, guinea pigs and donkeys.
The farm primarily takes in rescues, so three blind horses live there, as well as a number of older animals.
Established in 2010, the original location was in Owensville, but after outgrowing that location, the farm and museum moved to the 62.7-acre property in Linn.
Owner Cindy Brenneke said people from around the world have visited the place.
“I think we’ve had visitors from Canada, 15 to 20 different countries and every single state in the United States, just because we are such a unique facility,” Brenneke said.
“There’s no other place where you can go and interact with the animals the way that you can interact with them here,” she said.
Another attraction for visitors is the resale shop with mugs, shirts and books, often at discounted prices. These items are also available on an eBay site.
Visitors can support the farm and museum through donations or by making purchases at the retail shop.
Admission to the farm is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and guests are given a packet of crackers to feed the animals, pet them and interact with them through the fences.
The farm and museum are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.