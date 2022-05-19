Seven Springs Winery provides a view of Missouri’s rolling hills to complement a glass of wine.
The winery in Linn Creek, a few miles south of Osage Beach, has grapevines growing on 10 of the 160 acres that make up the property, owner Mike Bleile said.
Guests can eat and drink in the dining room or on the patio. The latter features gazebos, greenery and a waterfall pond.
The winery grows Norton and Vignoles grapes, offering 15 different wines on its drink menu. The food menu, while fairly light, features a range of options: appetizers, paninis, wraps and seafood, all with suggested wine pairings.
Bleile recommends the Vignoles, which have a tangerine and orange aroma. The “left side white” is a sweet dessert wine, while the semi-sweet Vignoles have peach and citrus flavors.
The winery receives compliments most frequently on the two “party cove wines,” he said. The Party Cove Sunburn Red is a red wine sangria, while the Party Cove Tan Lines is a white sangria.
“We try to come up with some different stuff that’s a little bit more unusual than what you would find anyplace else,” Bleile said in reference to the food.
One such item is the seven-herb roast beef, a panini with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red onion and a cranberry barbecue sauce cream cheese.
The suggested wine pairing is Syrah, a red wine with a blackberry and black pepper aroma and a vanilla oak finish, Bliele said.
Another choice is the chicken salad wrap with Turkish-style chicken salad, almonds, onion, dried cranberries, yellow curry and mixed greens.
A customer favorite is the homemade spinach and artichoke dip, Bleile said. Served with herb crostini, it mixes the typical ingredients with garlic and a white cheese sauce.
Other shared dishes include the meat-and-cheese platter and the German pretzel bread with spicy mustard.
As for seafood, there are Florida-style crab cakes, seared ahi tuna firecracker lollipops and spicy shrimp-and-crab bisque.
Kids can choose from a menu of macaroni and cheese, quesadillas or a grilled cheese sandwich.
The winery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and events can also be scheduled. To arrange an event with a group of 30 to 300 guests, the events coordinator at 573-317-0100.
Seven Springs Winery also holds its own events, including a paint night that allows guests to follow an artist’s painting tutorial step-by-step. In April, the winery offered a 5K run and a 1K walk along the winery trails.
“We’ve got about 2.8 miles of hiking trails that people can come out and walk,” Bleile said. “Some are a little tougher than others.”
He said his favorite part of owning the winery is the people.
“Because we’re at the Lake of the Ozarks, we’ve got a big tourist crowd, so it’s a lot of different people from different areas coming,” he said. “And everybody seems to like the wine.”