With two different locations, one at Lake Ozark and the other one in Eldon, Shawnee Bluff Winery & Vineyard offers a space for almost any kind of event, from first dates to wedding ceremonies.
The Winery in Eldon is an intimate space with a tasting room and a bistro overlooking the Lake of the Ozarks. The tasting room sits up to 30 people and can be rented for private events.
But the real charm of Shawnee Bluff is the view of the lake, which can be appreciated in the bistro patio where food is served from the restaurant’s wood stove.
Guests can also choose to rent out the tent on Studio Hill, which can hold larger events and counts with a 14-mile panoramic view.
The winery also holds community events such as “Rise and Wine Yoga” and “Paint the Town,” where people can paint canvasses while tasting wine. The full schedule can be found at Shawnee Bluff’s website at shawneebluff.com.
Only 7 miles down the road from the winery is the Shawnee Bluff vineyard. With a 5,000-square-foot reception area, up to 200 guests can have sweeping views of the lake and the vineyard.
For those who don’t have wedding plans in the near future, the vineyard offers other ways to enjoy the view with wine.
Seasonal concerts are arranged during summer and fall, where guests can listen to live music while tasting the local products.
The concert schedule can also be found at Shawnee Bluff’s website.