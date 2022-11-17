Christmas on the Harbor has been part of the holidays in Warsaw for at least eight years, but this year the city plans to light up the harbor earlier than usual.
For the first time, the city will hold the event at 4 p.m. Nov. 18, featuring soup and chili sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, pictures with The Grinch, Christmas carols and more.
At 7 p.m., Warsaw Mayor Eddie Simons will kick off the holiday season by lighting a Christmas tree at Drake Harbor with a Grinch candy cane flashlight hunt afterward.
Pre-sale tickets for the event are $6, and tickets at the door are $8.
Preparations for the event begin in October, and new additions are added to the lights every year, while downtown buildings get decorated for the festive season.
Jessica Kendall , city clerk and financial officer of Warsaw, said more new decorations are in the works with the opening of the new steamboat playground at the harbor.
“We have a big steamboat display; there are lights and hearts and carriages and a big helicopter with the Grinch inside,” she said. “It’s just amazing, the lights and how many we have out there.”
“We take a lot of pride in our harbor and holidays,” she added. “It’s pretty impressive, the trail system and everything we have down there, so we’re excited.”
Aside from Christmas on the Harbor, Warsaw will have breakfast with Santa and ornament crafts with children at 8 a.m. Dec. 3. The Chamber of Commerce will also hold a Christmas parade later that evening.