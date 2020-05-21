At the heart of the State Fair Community College campus lies a modern three-story building with sharp lines surrounded by sculpture.
It’s the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, a gem of the art community in Sedalia.
To students, members and regular visitors alike, the museum is a learning experience.
Guided tours will take you through the museum’s 1,500 artworks in the permanent collection and through the temporary exhibitions, all scattered among 9,300 square feet of gallery space.
The museum’s collection includes work from some of the most influential artists of the second half of the 20th century, including Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams and Helen Frankenthaler.
It all started in 2002 when art collector and radiologist Harold Daum donated his entire collection of 300 art pieces to the State Fair Community College, along with funds for the construction of the museum building. The collection has grown by 500% since then.
The Daum offers a number of ways for visitors to see the collections.
Community programs include artist-led lectures, gallery walks and workshops and take place throughout the year, with scheduling based on each exhibit. The calendar is available at daummuseum.org.
Some of the annual events are Sedalia Day at the Daum, a day in the spring when a number of activities and live music are offered to the public; the “SFCC Student Art Show” for art majors at the college; and Jingle on the Green, an event with music performances, food, craft stations and lights held in December to celebrate the holidays.
In addition, the museum offers guided tours that can be scheduled anytime the museum is open with at least two weeks in advance.
The Daum’s regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. The museum is closed on Mondays and whenever the college is closed.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged and three different memberships are offered to members of the community. Members’ contributions may vary from $35 to $5,000.
If there’s no time or opportunity to see the exhibitions in person, the Daum’s Visual Thinking Strategies program brings the museum into your home.
To promote interactivity, each piece is accompanied by a simple question: “What is going on in this picture?”
Anyone can answer on the museum website or Facebook page and join the discussion. The instructions clarify that there are no wrong answers and especially encourage students to participate.
