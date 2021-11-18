The Fulton Train Depot has been closed to the public for more than 40 years, but it will reopen to celebrate its 110th anniversary this year and hold Fulton’s inaugural Christmas Market over the holidays.
The premiere night will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24, and the Christmas Market opens Nov. 26 with a holiday shopping experience that includes fresh Christmas trees, holiday gifts, curated vintage items and more.
Market days will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.
“I am really truly excited about the idea of the Christmas Market,” said Gretchen Allen, manager of Grae Studio, a full-service interior design service and co-organizer of the market. Proceeds will benefit restoration efforts on the historic building.
The depot retains many of its original architectural and design features, and Grae Studio’s goal is to preserve its period character and honor its significance to the community, Allen said.
“It is a beautiful building, and honestly it is still in great condition. But there is still a lot that needs to be done in order to keep it standing and keep it safe,” she said.
The market will help raise money for building repairs, including the roof, as well as provide a nostalgic holiday experience for our community, Allen said.
The Nov. 24 event is the first time people will be back in the train depot in four decades, and Grae Studio sees it as a potential location for future celebrations.
“We aim to offer this every year, but we also want to offer additional experiences as well, whether that’s a summer market, a fall market, or just a chance to get away from the hecticness of life and go at a slower pace,” Allen said.
As of now, no mask mandates or required vaccinations are in place to attend the event, but the staff will ensure social distancing, and general safety is being practiced.