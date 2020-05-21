Legend has it the first cocktail party was held more than 100 years ago in St. Louis.
Travel blogs have mentioned the story, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a piece about the site of the first party.
It was reportedly held in May 1917 at a mansion on Lindell Boulevard that has since become home to seven archbishops of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Intoxicology, a cocktail shop on Manchester Avenue, continues that history by offering a curated selection of spirits, bitters and shrubs, plus bar tools and books, vintage glassware, tastings and classes. Intoxicology also calls itself a cocktail supply specialist, and the shop has been featured in the Feast 50 list from Feast Magazine.
Andy Foerstel and Melissa Pfeiffer started bar supply store about four years ago in the Grove, a district on Manchester between Kingshighway Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood of St. Louis.
For those who want to try out the spirits and bitters before making a purchase, Intoxicology offers tasting with cost dependent on the selection.
Cocktails have a long tradition in St. Louis.
The city was home to many of the first and more famous cocktail creators, like “Professor” Jerry Thomas, who was a bartender at the Planter’s House Hotel.
Thomas is credited with creating the Planter’s Punch and the Tom and Jerry cocktails while in St. Louis.
After Prohibition ended, cocktails gained popularity once again publicly. St. Louis, like other cities during the Prohibition, was known to have speakeasies where cocktails and other alcoholic beverages were served.
Intoxicology continues the cocktail tradition with tasting classes that cost $50 a person where four drinks are served. The tasting class is designed for small groups or dates, who can relax and ask questions about the drinks without having to make the cocktails.
For $65 a person, Intoxicology hosts hands-on workshops for learning the basics of making cocktails. The classes allow for people to learn how to mix and shake up their own drinks, and afterward they are given recipe books to take home.
To be a part of a class, visitors need to fill out a date request form on Intoxicology’s website ahead of time since classes fill up. There are no open days in May and June, according to the website.