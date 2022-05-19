Colorful neon signs are the first things you notice walking into Kansas City’s American Jazz Museum.
They come from jazz clubs around the city and hint at the vibrant night life that surrounds this distinctive type of music.
The American Jazz Museum in the 18th and Vine neighborhood pays tribute to jazz masters such as Charlie Parker, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Big Joe Turner, Ella Fitzgerald and hundreds of others who defined the sounds of the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s.
It is a true hub on the map of jazz, and it represents more than a century of jazz history.
The museum celebrated its 25th anniversary this year on April 30 with a special concert by the Mingus Big Band. The band is also celebrating the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus, whose centennial birthday is this year.
“Charles Mingus was an icon in the big band scene,” said Taylor Smith, the museum’s senior manager of marketing and engagement.
The anniversary has also put together a special exhibit for the anniversary, called “Believe In: Legacy 25.”
An exhibit that closed in April at the museum was called “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” based on the animated Disney and Pixar movie “Soul’’ about a middle school jazz teacher searching for the “spark” in his life.
The exhibit included Charlie Parker’s saxophone, the crown jewel of the museum’s collection is now at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.
“We just were so thrilled to work with Disney and be showcased as one of the origin spots of jazz,” Smith said.
The museum’s collection is expansive, with everything from gowns worn by Ella Fitzgerald to one of the largest collections of jazz films, including a John Baker film collection.
Visitors can also listen to a jazz performance in the museum’s live club, The Blue Room, with local and international artists. Named for the 1930s Street Hotel Club, The Blue Room honors musicians who defined “Kansas City jazz.”
“It’s been wall-to-wall in the Blue Room now,” Smith said about the post-pandemic experience. “People are so excited to get back to live jazz.”
The museum also manages the historic Gem Theater, built in 1912 by the Shriner and Powellson Amusement Co. It was originally a silent movie palace that served Kansas City’s African American population.
The theater has been restored and is now used for larger shows. It can also be a community space for dance groups and student jazz bands.
“We are definitely a family attraction, as our museum is very interactive and the music is universal to different generations,” Smith said.
“When people visit Kansas City, jazz is one of the top attractions. Jazz is the heartbeat of Kansas City.”