What started as a treasure hunt ended up contributing to one of Kansas City’s most unusual museums.
In 1988, five men and their families got together to uncover the treasure aboard the sunken steamboat Arabia, and what they found is now on display at the ship’s museum.
The ship’s cargo featured a wide range of objects, from fine china to, reportedly, the world’s oldest pickles.
The pickles are a favorite for Connor Carey, office manager for the Arabia Steamboat Museum, as well as the public.
“To see those pickles still holding their color and being preserved after 165 years — you know, it’s pretty amazing that those things survived,” he said.
Artifacts like the almost 200-year-old pickles are still being uncovered. According to the museum website, the collection is a “work in progress,” and preservationists are still cleaning more than 60 tons of artifacts in a lab that visitors are able to watch in real time.
Steamboats like the Arabia were crucial in areas like mid 19th-century Missouri. They not only carried passengers from port to port, but also essential supplies.
The boat sank in 1856 after hitting a snag in the river. While all 150 passengers made it off the boat safely, at least 200 tons of cargo were lost to the river — until the treasure hunt.
Because much of the cargo is yet to be uncovered, the exhibits at the museum are always changing.
“Lately, we’ve been preserving a lot of footwear,” Carey said. “There were around 4,000 shoes on the boat. So I’ve been working, trying to get as many of those done as we can.”
Adults pay $14.50 for admission, with discounts for children and seniors. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“This is something that’s really unique and specific to our area,” Carey said. “It’s just kind of a glimpse into the past, and you see kind of everyday items, a lot of things that normally don’t get saved.”