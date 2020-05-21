Art Alley in Kansas City’s Crossroads Art District is exactly what it sounds like — an alleyway covered with art.
It grew out of a notion that a rather dark, drab urban area could become a vibrant street museum.
The always-changing exhibit at 17th and Locust streets is full of bright graffiti and street-style art done by locals, as well as those who travel from out of state to add to the visuals. .
Unlike an indoor museum, Art Alley is a narrow corridor where artists have a blank canvas to express a particular style and is thus a reflection of the people in Kansas City.
It is also a place where visitors can be exposed to a variety of art genres that may be unfamiliar to them. The idea is to walk through the alley at your own pace to take in every detail.
The street canvas was bare bones at its startup in 2014. But as artists began adding their work to the brick walls and neighbors cleared the weeds, a new era of expression was born.
At the beginning, owners of what used to be Slap-n-Tickle Gallery gave freelance artist Jason Harrington — known as Rif Rif Giraffe — the green light to paint the building and turn the idea of a boulevard of art into a reality.
The alley has benefited from a serious pop culture influence.
The graffiti that covers the walls ranges from publicly funded murals to stunning think pieces.
You could see a graffiti-style piece of a bird resting on a branch right next to a Kawaii-style — meaning the big eyes and cutesy expressions popularized in Japanese art — mural of Star Wars characters or the gang from “The Wizard of Oz” or storybook figures from Dr. Seuss.
It’s perfectly acceptable for artists to paint over other art and have their work disappear under a layer of someone else’s art project.
So it’s common to see a mural day and a completely different one in the same spot the next week.
It’s uncommon art in an unlikely place.