Early 20th-century America was shadowed by the Mafia, mobsters and bosses who often ran entire cities behind closed doors. From Al "Scarface" Capone to Johnny "The Fox" Torrio, if there was an opportunity to wheel and deal, a boss was probably on site.
Kansas City had a big part in this history. Tom Pendergast political boss who controlled Kansas City and Jackson County from 1925 to 1939.
As chair member of the Jackson County Democratic Party, he used his network to help get certain politicians elected, sometimes through voter fraud, as well as to hand out government contracts and jobs. In fact, his machine was responsible for the political rise of Harry S. Truman.
Pendergast became a rich man over the years, but his horse racing habit almost bankrupted him. He was convicted of income tax evasion in 1939 and served 15 months in a federal prison. Diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 64, he died in 1945 after living the rest of his life on Kansas City's Ward Parkway.
Although, like many bosses, he had his vices and alliances with criminals, he was also passionate about helping impoverished communities. For these reasons, the boss was a singular personality and difficult to categorize.
