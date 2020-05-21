The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures has one of the nation’s largest collection of antique toys, as well as the world’s largest collection of fine-scale miniatures.
The expansive building on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City houses more than 72,000 objects.
The museum opened in 1982 and features the work of artists such as Mary Harris Francis and Barbara Marshall.
It wasn’t until 2012 that the museum reopened officially as the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures.
It’s easy to find the current exhibits on the museum website. Each exhibit is special, such as The Doll Gallery, to be on display until February 2022. The Doll Gallery features artist Leo Moss and some of his most iconic creations, like a Queen Anne-style doll.
The museum is also in the process of bringing back the well-known event called “Miniature Masterworks, Connecting Collectors and Artists.”
This three-day event features the artists of fine-scale miniatures showing and selling their work.
Visitors have the opportunity to meet the artists, take part in special seminars, tour the museum and get an exclusive look at the pieces considered for the coveted Barbara Marshall Award for Artistic Achievement.
The event will be held Sept. 17-19, 2021.