Despite the name, Bizz & Weezy Confections is more than a candy shop. While still known for its caramels, chocolates and other sweet treats, the establishment also has a cafe and serves sandwiches, salads and burgers with a flair for experimental flavors.
After selling chocolates and fudge starting in 2008, founders Jonathan and Amy Pitcher launched their retail location in Kansas City in 2015 and haven’t looked back since.
One thing that will strike customers is the variety. The Pitchers are always adding new flavors and new items so no two visits are the same.
“You'll have different caramels, different flavors of truffles, different colors,” Jonathan Pitcher said. “We change it not only for the season, but sometimes, almost on a biweekly basis, you'll see a new flavor or two pop up.”
Bizz & Weezy offers unconventional confections like barbecue caramels, salt-and-pepper caramels and their current best seller, a bourbon-infused caramel that reworks the way caramel is made “from ground zero.”
They replace the typical caramel ingredients of sugar, water and corn syrup with brown sugar and maple syrup, then cook it with bourbon from the local Tom’s Town Distilling Co. to produce “a wonderfully flavored alcoholic treat,” Pitcher said.
The fun doesn’t stop at caramels, though. They sell truffles, turtles, chocolate bark — and, again, the options are ever-changing.
Their opera cake is an almond sponge cake soaked with coffee liqueur and layers of coffee buttercream and coffee ganache, topped with a chocolate ganache.
Ruby tablets are a take on ruby chocolate, a recently-introduced pink variety of chocolate noted for its acidity. These tablets are topped with pistachio, pomegranate and candied ginger, flavors the Pitchers say pair well with the chocolate.
The flavor creativity they use in the candies is matched in the food, too. One of their top-selling items is the Weezy, a hamburger that takes the seasoning from candied bacon and puts it into the patty, topped off with candied bacon, a melted crispy cheese spread and a cilantro lime aioli.
The Bizz is another burger, its patty encrusted in espresso and ground cocoa nibs, with tomato, lettuce and a ginger citrus aioli.
Salads include the turkey candied bacon Cobb with iceberg lettuce, turkey, candied bacon, boiled eggs, cheddar, diced tomatoes and ranch dressing. The roasted sweet potato and kale salad is a vegan option with cranberries, pistachios and a tahini dressing.
The name Bizz & Weezy originates from playing the video game "World of Warcraft." Jonathan and Amy’s handles within the game were Bizz and Weezy, and when a friend suggested they use that name for their business, they immediately fell in love with the idea.
Six months after opening the doors, they began to sell grab-and-go wraps and sandwiches. COVID-19 paused that temporarily, but the lunch menu returned in 2022 with a renewed focus, emphasizing cooking from scratch and matching the quality of the food with the quality of the candies.
“We like to take our flavors seriously, yet have fun with it,” Pitcher said.