If You Go

What: Bizz & Weezy Confections

Where: 1800 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: Confectionery with a cafe and a knack for creating unexpected flavor combinations.

Contact information: 866-962-7953

Website: bizzandweezy.com