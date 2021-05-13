Having a distorted perspective is normal during a dream, and the Museum of Illusions in Kansas City can turn that dream into a reality.
The museum in Union Station is an interactive space with exhibits that demonstrate tricks of science and the human brain to explain how vision and perspective work.
In the museum there are more than 100 different interactions. Illusions range from hands-on puzzles to optical tricks.
Kids love the turntables that hang on the wall and can spin. As they spin, they hop on for 30 seconds to see how the room changes.
A triangular kaleidoscope tunnel gives the visitors different views as they walk through it.
”What we do is explain what is going on, how it works and why it’s doing what it’s doing to you,” said Shane Sachs, the director of relations and founder of the Kansas City location.
”It could be anything just from your eyes seeing one thing to your mind believing something your eyes are seeing that’s not really there,” he said.
There are six Museum of Illusions in the United States and two more opening soon. The Kansas City and New York City locations were the first to open in the United States in 2018.
The franchise was launched in the Croatian capital of Zagreb in 2015. The TV show “Brain Games” on the National Geographic Channel fueled the Museum of Illusions franchise.
There are now museums in more than 30 cities around the globe, making it one of the largest privately owned museum chains.
A friend of Sachs in Europe, a colleague on a number of projects, discovered the Museum of Illusions franchise. From there, the two worked to create a version for the Midwest.
“Most of them have similar attractions, but they come in different colors,” said Tschzyl Berndt, one of three Museum of Illusions employees in Kansas City.
”Our theme in Kansas City is black and red. If you go to another place, it might be a different color, such as orange and black or blue and black,” she said.
The museum is designed for all age groups, and photographs are encouraged. Customers can purchase tickets in advance, online or in person.
“Once you get them engaged, and actually seeing the stuff, their persona goes from A to Z having fun,” Sachs said. “Just that excitement and them trying to go show it to either their parents or their friends, or siblings. It’s just amazing to watch.”
Popular attractions are the Infinity room, which is full of mirrors, and the Spinning Vortex tunnel. The black-lit tunnel spins and messes with balance, making the visitor lean to the side while walking on it. The illusion is that the customer is spinning with the tunnel.
“When they see it, you can see the light in their eyes and they just go ‘Wow! Now I see it,’ ” Berndt said.
The museum also has a gift shop in the front with related merchandise and a place to buy tickets.
Tickets are $10 for children, $12 for seniors and students, $15 for adults and $40 for a family of four.