Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 24th year.
It will be held Nov. 24 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kickoff to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
The evening show is sponsored jointly by Jackson County Parks and Rec and 99.7 The Point, a contemporary music radio station in Kansas City.
Gates to Longview Lake Beach will open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m. and includes four performances.
It opens with guest artists Chris and Beth Munce singing holiday songs, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus by sleigh. He will give gifts to audience members in a segment called “First Gift of Christmas.” Spectators will have a chance to take photos with Santa Claus at the beach house afterward.
Next up are 100 singers and dancers from Monica’s School of Dance in Lee’s Summit performing ballet, jazz and tap in holiday costumes. Monica’s School of Dance has been performing at “Christmas in the Sky” since the show’s first run.
A fireworks display will end the event at around 7:40 p.m. The display is designed to last for 20 minutes and will be synchronized and choreographed to popular holiday music. It also will be simulcast on 99.7 The Point.
Michele Newman , director of Jackson County Parks + Rec and an emcee for the show, said “Christmas in the Sky” has become a family holiday tradition for the region.
She estimated that around 5,000 people will be on the beach watching the show.
“We consider those our gifts,” said Newman. “Jackson County Parks + Rec’s gifts to the community.”