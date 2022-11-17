Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year.
It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
The evening show is sponsored jointly by Jackson County Parks and Rec and 99.7 The Point, a contemporary music radio station in Kansas City.
Gates to Longview Lake Beach will open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.
It opens with 100 singers and dancers from Monica’s School of Dance, along with a holiday cabaret from the cast of the Quality Hill Playhouse. Monica’s School of Dance has been performing at “Christmas in the Sky” since the show’s first run.
The performance will be followed by the arrival of Santa in his sleigh to present the “First Gift of Christmas” to a Dream Factory child before the fireworks show.
A fireworks display will end the event at 7:40 p.m. The display is designed to last for 20 minutes and will be synchronized and choreographed to popular holiday music. It also will be simulcast on 99.7 The Point.
Michele Newman, director of Jackson County Parks + Rec and an emcee for the show, said “Christmas in the Sky” has become a family holiday tradition for the region.
She estimated that around 5,000 people will be on the beach watching the show.
“We consider those our gifts,” Newman said, “and Jackson County Parks and Rec’s gifts to the community.”