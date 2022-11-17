If You Go

What: The Country Club Plaza's 91st annual Evergy Lighting Ceremony

Where: Country Club Plaza, 4706 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City

When: Lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m.; lights are on display nightly beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 24 through Jan. 10.

Cost: Free

Details: In-person attendance, live stage performance, free parking available at various garages