The annual 5K Kansas City Santa Dash returns Dec. 10 this year to spread holiday spirit through the streets of Westport.
Runners of all ages gear up in Santa costumes to run a 5-kilometer race and support Operation Breakthrough — a nonprofit organization that provides a safe environment for children living in poverty.
The race starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. Participating runners receive a medal, a long-sleeved race shirt or a full Santa suit, and holiday treats.
Onlookers are welcome to support the runners from the sidelines or volunteer during the event. A line-up of athletics and holiday vendors are present at the event as well, giving onlookers the chance to shop and eat while they wait for participants to finish the race.
The KC Running Company organizes the yearly Santa Dash race, which raised $1,910.88 and several boxes of toys for Toys for Tots during last year’s race.
“We’ve been doing this for 13 years now,” Brad Ziegler, KC Running Co.’s event director, says. “The day of the event implementation is my favorite part of the event.”
Runners are encouraged to wear any type of Santa Claus costume they have, from an iconic red hat to the full-bearded getup.
Children under the age of 12 can participate in the Elf Dash, which will start after the Santa Dash at 11 am. They, too, will receive participation medals and a child-sized elf shirt.