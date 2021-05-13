The menu at Pirate’s Bone Burgers fits its location in the Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City. The restaurant’s colorful plant-based options match the vibrant art scene and colorful murals that define this area of the city.
Since opening Sept. 16, the vegan diner has been serving up signature plant-based burgers, savory fries, assorted drinks and more, with a goal to “feed more plants to more people.”
Zaid Consuegra, co-owner and head chef of the joint, became a vegan himself seven years ago after making a bet with a previous friend to cut meat products out of their diet. Liking the lifestyle switch, Consuegra decided to continue eating a plant-based diet.
“The Mexican diet heavily leans on meat, as well as everywhere else in the world,” said Consuegra, who was originally born in Mexico City but grew up in Shawnee, Kansas, after he immigrated there with his family at the age of 11.
“Making the switch went against everything I had known before,” he said.
He is able to remain in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
After attending college in Boston, where he studied film and television, Consuegra moved back to Kansas City because of complications with his undocumented status.
He then opened Pirate’s Bone in the form of a small, storefront coffee shop in the Brookside neighborhood after seeing a need for more vegan food options in the city’s restaurant industry.
He and his business partner, Lydia Palma, then decided to expand the shop’s size and menu options. According to Consuegra, Pirate’s Bone Burgers now serves thousands of burgers a year to a diverse customer base, 70% of whom don’t identify as vegan or vegetarian.
Currently, one of the most popular menu options is the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Beef” classic burger, a house-seasoned patty made from soy and served with aioli, leafy greens, house pickles and a secret house sauce between two buns.
For a more unusual flavor, customers may choose to order the establishment’s specialty beet burger, a grilled beet patty served with avocado, pickled cabbage with sesame seeds, house aioli and greens.
Pirate’s Bone also offers variations of fries to go with its burgers. One is the “herbivore-style fries” — grilled onions drizzled with “Pirates Bang-Bang Sauce” and parsley.
Customers may also order the KC fries, served with BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, grilled onions, greens and parsley. Other options include Cajun fries, Buffalo fries and the classic house-cut fries.
Aside from wishing to be more inclusive with the food he serves, Consuegra also strives for the diner’s overall design to be accessible to as many people as possible.
Features such as bar-top seating, lounge area, front and back doors and others are all ADA-compatible. The menu has also been translated into several languages, including Braille, to ensure its readability for people of all backgrounds.
“I am a foreigner, and I know exactly what it is to be excluded,” Consuegra said. “So, something that I wanted to try and tackle was inclusion.”