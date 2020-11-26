The Kansas City metro area comes together to eat in the city’s 12th annual Restaurant Week. The event runs for 10 days including two weekends from Jan. 8 through 17.
Participating restaurants offer multi-course meals ranging from $15 to $45 with 10% of the proceeds benefitting the Visit KC foundation, the Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation and the Don Bosco centers.
While COVID-19 restrictions are limiting the number of people inside, participating restaurants are encouraged to offer curbside pick-up and delivery.
“We are giving people options so they can support the local restaurants at a time when it’s needed most, whatever way is convenient and makes them comfortable,” said Derek Klaus, director of communications for Visit KC.
The Visit KC Foundation and the Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation are two nonprofit organizations dedicated to workforce development within the community.
Participating restaurants will be announced Dec. 1 on the Restaurant Week website. Restaurants will have menus for the week uploaded later in the winter so diners can see the meals offered before making a reservation.
“Many restaurants are small or family-owned and are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods,” Klaus said.
“Restaurants are among the first to open up their doors for us. Now it’s our turn to step up to the plate and support them at a time when they need it the most.”