Walking into Front Range Coffeehouse & Provisions, visitors will immediately notice the theme that sets the cafe apart: it’s styled as a cozy, rustic cabin in the heart of Kansas City.
In the bar space, they'll find a vaulted cabin ceiling with a skylight. The retail area, where visitors can buy gifts and other assorted items, is arranged as a mountain general store.
The owners of Made in Kansas City, the company that owns and operates Front Range, hold a special place in their hearts for Colorado. Front Range was their way of bringing a piece of the state to their own city, said Morgan Westphal, general manager of Front Range.
“They really wanted a neighborhood-like, one-stop shop," Westphal said. "You know, you can get bags of ice, you can get a coffee and you can also buy a gift for someone if you're going to a party or something like that.”
There are two Front Range Coffeehouse & Provisions locations — one near the Waldo and Brookside neighborhoods in Kansas City and one in Fairway, Kansas, a suburb just across the state line.
The Waldo/Brookside location is larger, but the menu and offerings are the same.
All the coffee served at Front Range is locally sourced. The beans come from Marcell Coffee, a roaster from the East Crossroads neighborhood, but other local shops are also featured.
“In Kansas City, the local coffee culture here is insane,” Westphal said.
With so many local coffee shops to feature, beans are rotated to select a different Kansas City roaster each month.
Front Range has featured beans from Broadway Cafe and Roasting Co., Splitlog Coffee Co. and Messenger Coffee — “pretty much any coffee shop you can think of that roasts their own beans,” Westphal said.
“It's a great way to expand people's palates to different things because everyone roasts a little different,” she said. “And the flavor profiles are always different.”
Pastries and sandwiches come from Parisi Coffee and Scratch KC, a local bakery.
Another unusual aspect of Front Range is the bar, which serves all kinds of local spirits, beers and wines from places like Lifted Spirits Distillery, Restless Spirits, J. Rieger & Co., Tom's Town Distilling Co., Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery, Mean Mule Distilling Co., Amigoni Urban Winery and City Barrel Brewery.
Front Range also carries national brands like Miller Lite, Jameson and Tito’s Vodka to appeal to people who “know what they like.”
The restaurant is versatile. Not only does it have a bar in a coffee shop, but also live music and events later in the afternoon and on weekends.
“It's definitely a very social space,” Westphal said. “People can meet up for breakfast, meet up for an afternoon coffee, business meeting, things like that. We get a lot of people that come in and do their work from home in our space. So they'll camp out in a booth and work all day.”
The goal is to embody that welcoming atmosphere that Westphal believes coffee shops are meant to have.
“It’s not like that hustle and bustle coffee shop, you know,” she said. “People come in and they’re instantly like, ‘Wow, it's so cozy in here.’”